Police seize 45 vacuum-packed cannabis bags worth £10k each from abandoned van

By Emma Walker BloxwichPublished:

A staggering drugs haul was seized by Walsall Police after they discovered 45 vacuum-packed bags of cannabis.

The bags, which are believed to have an estimated street value of £10,000 each, were discovered in a van that had been abandoned in Coalway Road, Bloxwich just after 10am.

The occupants of the van had failed to stop for officers and had fled by the time they caught up with them.

It happened on Thursday, with officers being praised for their "hard work and dedication".

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This large seizure is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our police officers, who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from drugs and other illegal activities."

