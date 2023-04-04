Notification Settings

Bloxwich house fire that killed two people believed to be smoking-related

By Daniel WaltonBloxwichPublished:

A fire that ripped through a house, killing a man and a woman, is believed to be smoking-related.

Fatal house fire in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, where two people died
Investigators at West Midlands Fire Service have completed their probe into the blaze at the home in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, that broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 2am, where they found that two people in a critical condition. Both were confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our investigators have completed their work at the scene of a house fire in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, in which two people died.

"They believe the cause was smoking-related. A report will now be prepared for HM Coroner. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragic incident."

Neighbours spoke of their shock following the blaze.

Mark Warren, 45, who lives in Croxdene Avenue, said: "I didn't know them too well. I saw the fire from my window, it was pretty bad - I was actually woken up by our dog who must have seen the lights.

"It looked horrible, you could see the smoke coming out of the windows and some flickering from the fire. I feel so sorry for the people who have died."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients, a man and a woman. Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

The ambulance service also said nothing could be done to save the woman, and she was also confirmed dead at the scene.

