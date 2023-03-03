Bloxwich tattoo fanatic who appeared on Jeremy Kyle Show with inked face 'dies peacefully'

Deon's 15 minutes of fame on TV

Deon 'Mad Dog' Hulse, whose tattooed features and one liners fascinated the nation on ITV's Jeremy Kyle Show, has "died peacefully"

The instantly recognisable Bloxwich native, who grabbed his 15 minutes of fame with both hands, passed away on Monday and friends from far and wide have been posting tributes on social media.

Deon's unapologetic appearance on the hit daytime show instantly went down as one of the 2011's most memorable TV moments with neither a seething girlfriend of baying Mr Kyle breaking his resolve.

Donna Cattell is organising this fundraising appeal on behalf of Dwain Hulse on the website gofundme.com.

She said: "Hi all, to everyone from Goscote, Bloxwich, Brownhills even as far as Blackpool many of you know Deon 'Mad Dog' Hulse. He touched a lot of people’s hearts many of us will always have a story to tell about him he was a one off a one in a trillion.

"He lost his life on February 26, he died peacefully in his sleep. I want to give him the funeral he deserves. And help with his funeral to give him the send of he deserves I want to take the burden away from he’s loving family.

"He left a lot of people heartbroken, every little bit helps, thank you everyone let’s show the family how much he’s loved and Deon rest in pure paradise. We all love ya kid."

Deon starred on the reality daytime show at the height of its popularity in 2011 in an episode called How Could My Boyfriend Destroy His Own Face?

He told the bemused host and audience: "I don’t care what I look like. I am who I am, if people don’t like me for who I am, they can do one. What’s wrong with it? I’m still the same person inside."

Kyle, who subsequently was pilloried for his treatment of guests on his shows, told Deon "you look ridiculous".

However, the sneering TV host's treatment of Deon only made those from his hometown love him more despite a few scrapes with the law including being found guilty of stealing market stall frames.

Neil Clifford said: "R.I.P, one of my good old mates, can't believe your gone. Sleep tight pal."