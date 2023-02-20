New homes plan for Bloxwich fails for second time

Land behind homes on Lichfield Road had been earmarked for housing. PIC: Google Maps

Developer Eric Russell’s proposal to create four three-bedroomed houses on the site at the back of properties on Lichfield Road has been rejected for a raft of reasons.

Walsall Council planners said the development fell within the Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation Partnership and no mitigation had been offered to help protect the beauty spot.

Other reasons included concerns about the harm the ‘backland development’ would have on the area, highways issues, a failure to provide a segregated footpath, overlooking on neighbouring homes and a lack of space for bin lorries.

They also said the homes would not ‘integrate effectively’ with the nearby Walsall Academy and Millfields Nursery School.

When a plan to build five homes on the land went before the authority’s planning committee in November 2021, Jon Clarke, shadow headteacher of nearby Walsall Academy, said the homes would be too close to the school and nursery, creating safeguarding issues for pupils.

He said: “This development is proposed for 7.4 metres away from the rear of Walsall Academy.

“It would also provide a clear view straight into Millfields Nursery, the changing facility for young children and its learning area and we believe that infringes the safeguarding procedures to keep children safe in education.

“It would also provide a clear viewpoint into Walsall Academy itself onto the social areas which students frequent during lunch breaks and after school activities.

“There are no houses which overview any learning areas either to Millfields Nursery or to Walsall Academy or have no direct line of sight.”

In the application, the developer had said: “The proposal is compliant with the NPPF and the Development Plan and as such the site is in a sustainable location and should be supported.

“The design of the proposed dwelling is considered acceptable. The proposal would not unduly harm the amenities of neighbouring occupiers.