Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rail services hit by delays over defective track

By James VukmirovicBloxwichPublished:

A busy rail line has been hit with problems after the discovery of defective track.

The tracks were found to be defective on a section between Bloxwich North and Landywood
The tracks were found to be defective on a section between Bloxwich North and Landywood

The defective track was discovered on the Walsall line between Bloxwich North and Landywood at around 8.30pm.

It means that a speed restriction is in place between the stations, with West Midlands Railway saying it expected services to be delayed until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Bloxwich North and Landywood, train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until the end of today (12 January)."

Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News