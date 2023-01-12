Rail services hit by delays over defective track

The tracks were found to be defective on a section between Bloxwich North and Landywood

The defective track was discovered on the Walsall line between Bloxwich North and Landywood at around 8.30pm.

It means that a speed restriction is in place between the stations, with West Midlands Railway saying it expected services to be delayed until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Bloxwich North and Landywood, train services running through these stations may be delayed.