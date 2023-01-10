West Midlands Police want to identify this person following an attempted burglary at a house in Bloxwich. Photo: West Midlands Police

The CCTV, released by West Midlands Police, shows a man wearing a balaclava and a white jacket outside a house on the Beechsale Estate in Bloxwich.

The incident happened on December 29 at around 4.40am and saw two people access the rear garden and attempt to force entry to a shed by pulling at the door.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with information to get in touch by Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

