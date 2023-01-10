Notification Settings

CCTV image released of man suspected of attempted burglary in Walsall

By James VukmirovicBloxwichPublished: Last Updated:

An image has been released of a man police want to question about an attempted burglary.

West Midlands Police want to identify this person following an attempted burglary at a house in Bloxwich. Photo: West Midlands Police
The CCTV, released by West Midlands Police, shows a man wearing a balaclava and a white jacket outside a house on the Beechsale Estate in Bloxwich.

The incident happened on December 29 at around 4.40am and saw two people access the rear garden and attempt to force entry to a shed by pulling at the door.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with information to get in touch by Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to identify this person following an attempted burglary at a house on the Beechdale Estate, Bloxwich, Walsall on 29 December.

"At around 4.40am, two people accessed the property's rear garden and attempted to force entry to a shed by pulling at the door.

"Think you can help? Use Live Chat on our website quoting the crime: 20/1082763/22.

"To report anonymously, call the call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

