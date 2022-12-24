Notification Settings

Bloxwich pub is open again with new management after £225,000 refurbishment

By Adam Smith

Bloxwich's landmark pub The Sir Robert Peel has reopened after a £225,000 refurbishment.

The Sir Robert Peel pub is open again
Fears for the future of Bell Lane pub were allayed with new owners Craft Union Pub Company investing in a revamp of the historic property.

New landlord Daryl Billing is looking forward to the official opening party on January 28, but is now busy getting to know his new locals.

He said: “I am so excited about this new chapter at the Sir Robert Peel. Our new warm and friendly look has given the pub a new lease of life. We have a fantastic drinks range and I was delighted to be reopen in time for Christmas so our guests can enjoy a festive drink with us.”

The pub has the latest audio-visual technology, this community pub is the place to catch all the sporting action on BT Sport and Sky across several TV screens around the pub.

In a Facebook post announcing the pub's reopening, Daryl said: "We are working hard to uphold the values of a traditional community pub, a comfortable friendly atmosphere and most importantly of all, a wide range of top quality drinks."

