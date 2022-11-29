Bloxwich: Emergency police powers in place after eruption of serious violence

Police at the scene of the crashed Vauxhall Corsea in Park Road, Bloxwich. Photo: Bloxwich Old & New Facebook page

The Section 60 has been put in by Walsall Police and will run until 6pm today. It covers Bloxwich, Blakenall and Mossley.

The order gives officers the power to stop and search people suspected of being involved in violence without the need for reasonable grounds.

Multiple police cars and ambulance descended on the town yesterday lunchtime, while the police helicopter was spotted above, amid reports of a stabbing, a car crash and a group wielding weapons.

Emergency services were called at lunchtime after reports of a man being stabbed in the town, leaving him with serious injuries. West Midlands Police said the victim was dropped off outside the police station in Station Street.

Police believe the stabbing could be linked to disorder in Park Road, where a car crashed into a lamppost and railings. Witnesses reported seeing a car chase and people with weapons, with West Midlands Police receiving reports of "a group wielding golf clubs".

Officers were seen outside Parklands Court Nursing Home in Park Road, where a grey Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into railings shortly before the stabbing.