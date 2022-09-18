Notification Settings

More than £15,000 raised for 10-year-old Bloxwich boy's physiotherapy

By Thomas Parkes

More than £15,000 has been raised to pay for a inspirational 10-year-old's physiotherapy after he took on a journey to Blackpool with a personal trainer.

Tommy with Craig Timmins

Tommy Brown, from Bloxwich, lost both of his legs and his right arm aged just five-months-old after contracting meningitis and requires physiotherapy.

But concerns were raised after it was revealed the treatment, which costs £10,000 a year, was being cut back – leading to PT Craig Timmins offering his support.

The 36-year-old, who works at AJ's Gym in Bloxwich, stepped in to raise the money by agreeing to take the youngster more than 100 miles to the seaside town.

And the pair have now managed to raise more than £15,000 with the final count to take place on October 1 and the GoFundMe page remaining open until then.

Craig, who trains members of the youngster's family including his mother Julie Tuckley, said: "It's been an emotional time for me to see how many wonderful people are out there – and I'm so pleased they've been able to make a difference for Tommy, he's an amazing little boy that will always stay in my heart."

The trainer and the 10-year-old – who was pushed in his wheelchair – left on August 25 at 5am from Bloxwich and arrived in Blackpool on 7.15pm a day later, after being cheered on by family, friends and onlookers.

The pair enjoyed a day in Blackpool and the trainer received a call from Walsall Football Club, with them – alongside Tommy's family – invited as guests when the Saddlers took on West Ham United on September 30.

Tommy was the mascot for the evening and led the Walsall team out onto the pitch carried by the trainer. The youngster received an official shirt and a plaque signed by the Walsall players, with the two also being invited for when Walsall take on MK Dons on October 18.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/the-walk-to-blackpool-for-tommy-brown

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

