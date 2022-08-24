Bloxwich to Blackpool: Trainer to push Tommy, 10, in wheelchair to raise £10,000

Craig Timmins and 10-year-old Tommy Brown, from Bloxwich, will take on the challenge

Craig Timmins, who works at AJ's Gym in Bloxwich, is taking on the challenge with 10-year-old Tommy Brown, starting from Bloxwich at 5am on Thursday.

Tommy, who is from the area, lost both of his legs and his right arm aged just five-months-old after contracting meningitis, and requires physiotherapy.

However, the treatment costs £10,000 a year and his family were recently informed this was being cut back, leading to Mr Timmins offering them his support.

The 36-year-old, who trains members of the youngster's family, including his mother Julie Tuckley, said: "Tommy became a family friend last year when I started training his mom at AJ's Gym and she became good friends with my mother too.

Tommy and Craig. Photo: GoFundMe.

"He's come to the gym a few times and done a bit of work, what he can, and has become a friend. My mom said to me a few months ago she'd been talking to Julie, and she mentioned the funding for the physiotherapy was being cut.

"I've done a long list of fundraising challenges and someone said to me 'Is there anything you can do?'. A week later he comes to the bootcamp to watch his mom and his sister and I said, 'Tommy, is there anywhere you would like to go?' And he said Blackpool, so I asked him he'd like to join me on a walk there and he said 'Yeah, go on then'."

The youngster has prosthetic legs but doesn't like using them and instead tends to use his wheelchair, which is how he'll travel to Blackpool – with the walk starting in Bloxwich at 5am and finishing on Friday night, with a stop in between at Warrington.

It means they will cover 60 miles during the first section of the journey, followed by another 47 miles or so, with a recovery car following close behind containing members of the Craig's family and Tommy's family.

Craig said: "He'll be pushed in his chair and when he gets uncomfortable he will be going into the car, the recovery car, which will be following us and then he'll carry on when he feels like he can while I continue.

"I will probably push him half of the way there and he will start and finish with me as well. Our target is £10,000 which will pay for a year's worth of physiotherapy, and to raise awareness, and hopefully there can be more funding put in place after the year's worth of physio is up."

And after the trip is finished, the team will be met by other family members and they will be spending the weekend in Blackpool to celebrate their achievements and to treat the youngster.

Craig added: "It does mean a lot to me. I've done a few of these challenges now and I try to use what I've got, my fitness, to help others less fortunate – I try to make a difference and that's what it's all about."