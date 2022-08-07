Almost 3,000 turn out for family-fun day in Bloxwich

WALSALL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 6/08/22 Hooking a duck during Bloxwich Bonanza, event secretary Lucy Shepherd, of Bloxwich, at The Green, Bloxwich..

Bloxwich Bonanza, formerly known as the popular Bloxwich Carnival, took place at Bloxwich Park in the town over five hours on Saturday.

And it proved to be a hit with crowds turning out to see singers and dancers from the area, food vendors, an array of stalls and army cadets.

Lucy Shepherd, event organiser and trustee of Bloxwich Bonanza, explained they had re-branded Bloxwich Carnival due to funding and other issues.

"We decided to do something different," she said. "But still a community fun day, but it's a lot more local – we've got local entertainment and charities who had stalls, to make it all very local and still a great day for people.

"Everyone had a great time and the biggest entertainment was our dog show, so it's the second time we've done this and we invited everyone from Bloxwich and further to enter them in our show and we had some great prizes for them."

Ms Shepherd, a former carnival queen at Bloxwich Carnival who is from the town, said the free event took almost a whole year to plan, with organisers starting the process in September each year to plan for the following year's event.