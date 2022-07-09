Investigation launched after 'small number' of cases of lead poisoning involving staff at Walsall firing range

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says its West Midlands health protection team is now working with the environmental health department at Walsall Council and local NHS partners.

Double-Deuce Firing Range in Bloxwich has voluntarily closed for assessment to take place and will remain closed while investigations are under way.

Walsall Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said officers were investigating if any further action is needed.

He said: “Environmental Health officers have been made aware of a public health concern at a firing range in Bloxwich.

"Officers are investigating, with the assistance of public health colleagues, what follow up action, if any, is necessary.”

Lead is a non-threshold contaminant, therefore UKHSA’s advice is to keep lead exposure as low as reasonably practical.

Exposure can result in symptoms including headaches, irritability, tiredness, muscle weakness, anaemia, paralysis, kidney and liver damage, and gastrointestinal problems.

Dr Naveed Syed, health protection consultant with UKHSA West Midlands, said people working in firing ranges and shooting hobbyists are at increased risk of exposure to lead, due to emissions when discharging ammunition, which may be inhaled, ingested or absorbed through skin contact.

He added: "Clothing worn may also be contaminated with lead and could be taken back into the home environment.

"This is why careful removal of lead dust is essential, including the laundering of clothing.

“There is no safe level of lead, so any exposure presents a risk to health and prolonged exposure increases the potential for elevated blood lead content.

"Symptoms associated with chronic lead exposure may include headaches, irritability, tiredness, muscle weakness, anaemia, paralysis, kidney and liver damage, gastrointestinal problems.

"Chronic exposure may also adversely affect reproductive function.

"Anyone with concerns regarding exposure to lead should seek guidance from their GP or contact NHS 111.

“We are working with environmental health colleagues and the management of the firing range to investigate the situation and provide appropriate advice and guidance.

"The business voluntarily closed for assessment to take place and will remain closed while investigations are underway.”