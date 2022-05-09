Inquest opens into cause of Black Country man's death

The incident happened at the Premier Garage on Chester Road in Bretton. Photo: Google

Car delivery driver Nigel Sedgwick was working at the Premier Garage on Chester Road in Bretton on May 3 when the 64-year-old was hit by a pick-up truck which was reversing.

Mr Sedgwick, of Formby Way in Bloxwich in Walsall, was trapped under the vehicle for a while and, after being freed, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where he was confirmed as having died.

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said CCTV footage showed that he had fallen under the truck’s rear wheels.

Following a post-mortem examination, Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave a provisional cause of death as severe chest injuries.

Adjourning the inquest to a date to be fixed, the coroner said that North Wales Police were continuing their investigations into the incident.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Flintshire in which one man sadly died.

"At 8.40am on Tuesday, 3 May we received reports of a collision on the forecourt of Premier Garage on Chester Road, Bretton.

"The collision involved a Ford Ranger truck and a 64-year-old male from the Walsall area.

"Officers attended the location along with ambulance crews.

"The man was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

"The victim’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident, to contact North Wales Police.