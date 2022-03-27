Two people burned in blaze next to main road in Bloxwich

Fire crews were called to the scene at Sneyd Lane. Photo: SnapperSK.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all scrambled to the blaze which happened on a grass verge in front of houses in Sneyd Lane on Sunday morning.

At least one of the people involved is believed to have been seriously burned after the fire broke out at 10.50am.

It is not yet clear how the blaze started or what materials were involved in the flames but West Midlands Police said it was not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: " We were alerted to reports of a fire on a grass verge on Sneyd Lane, Bloxwich, at around 10.50am.

"Two people have been injured and taken to hospital.

"We’re assisting fire colleagues with a road closure and scene management while they carry out their investigation.

"There is nothing to suggest it is suspicious at this stage."

The road was cordoned off as emergency services dealt with the incident, with fire investigators and police officers still at the scene in the afternoon.