Two people burned in blaze next to main road in Bloxwich

By Eleanor LawsonBloxwichPublished:

Two people have been injured in a fire next to a main road in Bloxwich.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Sneyd Lane. Photo: SnapperSK.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were all scrambled to the blaze which happened on a grass verge in front of houses in Sneyd Lane on Sunday morning.

At least one of the people involved is believed to have been seriously burned after the fire broke out at 10.50am.

It is not yet clear how the blaze started or what materials were involved in the flames but West Midlands Police said it was not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: " We were alerted to reports of a fire on a grass verge on Sneyd Lane, Bloxwich, at around 10.50am.

"Two people have been injured and taken to hospital.

"We’re assisting fire colleagues with a road closure and scene management while they carry out their investigation.

"There is nothing to suggest it is suspicious at this stage."

The road was cordoned off as emergency services dealt with the incident, with fire investigators and police officers still at the scene in the afternoon.

West Midlands Fire Service said they were unable to comment on the fire due to the police investigation.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

