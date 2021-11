Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team along with the specialist chemical and explosive West Midlands Fire Service Detection Identification Monitoring (DIM) at the scene on Drake Road in Bloxwich. Photo: SnapperSK

Police officers arrested a 25-year-old in Drake Road, Bloxwich, on Tuesday after after a "small explosion" at a flat at around 4am.

West Midlands Police is continuing to investigate the incident, saying detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department are leading the probe.

Three people were treated for shock in the aftermath of the incident.