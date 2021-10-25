Bloxwich town centre transformed with 5,000 knitted poppies decorating landmarks

Bloxwich town centre has been festooned with more than 5,000 poppies which local residents have knitted.

The Bloxwich team who helped transform the High Street

The fountain and the Pat Collins memorial clock have been decorated with the poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday next month.

There will also be an area of remembrance for local victims of Covid-19 in the town centre as well.

Bloxwich East Councillor Gary Flint said: "The project came about as a conversation between myself and a community champion named Martin Morris in 2019 to do something in the High Street to remember the fallen.

"However, Covid delayed this but in the summer we got together with a small team and put out a request for people to knit or crochet poppies originally for the fountain, this point we were overwhelmed with the support from people and the project grew beyond all hope."

He added: "Amazingly, some 40 plus people donated their time and produced the poppies for us we had nearly 5000 poppies so also decided to include the Pat Collins memorial clock. Our intention was to produce an area for remembrance aswell as for post covid to reflect on the last few years.

"Would like to thank Mart Morris, Tracey Jackson, Wendy Challender, Lynn and Steve Mills, Mark and Corin Statham and the entire community that has taken time to bring pride back to our town of Bloxwich."

