Seriously injured cyclist remains in hospital after crash with bus

A cyclist who was involved in a crash with a bus is still in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The bus and bicycle collided on Thursday afternoon. Photo: SnapperSK
The rider, on a lime green bicycle, crashed with the National Express West Midlands bus in Bloxwich Road, Bloxwich, in Walsall just before 4pm on Thursday.

A large cordon was set up in the road after the bike became stuck underneath the bus, which had sustained a smashed windscreen.

The cyclist’s clothing could also be seen on the road behind the bus.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The road was opened by 7pm last night. No arrests. The driver is assisting with our enquiries.

"The cyclist remains in hospital with possibly life-changing injuries."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively, details can also be passed on anonymously by calling the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.

