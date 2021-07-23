Seriously injured cyclist remains in hospital after crash with bus

The bus and bicycle collided on Thursday afternoon. Photo: SnapperSK

A large cordon was set up in the road after the bike became stuck underneath the bus, which had sustained a smashed windscreen.

The cyclist’s clothing could also be seen on the road behind the bus.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The road was opened by 7pm last night. No arrests. The driver is assisting with our enquiries.

"The cyclist remains in hospital with possibly life-changing injuries."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on the non-emergency 101 number.