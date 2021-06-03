Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed in back in Bloxwich

Mossley Close, in Bloxwich. Photo: Google Maps

The 36-year-old suspect was detained after a man in his 30s was stabbed in the back in Bloxwich.

The injured man was taken to hospital on blue lights but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to the stabbing in Mossley Close at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The suspect remained in custody on Thursday morning.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested after another man was found with stab wounds in Sneyd Lane, Bloxwich, just before 7pm on Wednesday, June 2.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with back injuries which are not life-threatening.

"A 36-year-old man was last night [Wednesday] arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody for questioning."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a man having been stabbed in Mossley Close in Bloxwich at just before 7pm on Wednesday evening. An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.