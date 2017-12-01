Woman badly injured after being attacked by wild horse roaming free

The woman required hospital treatment for a broken limb following the assault on Glastonbury Crescent, Bloxwich, near Abbey Primary School, early this month.

Local councillors say the attack is the latest in a string of issues related to travellers’ horses being allowed to roam freely around the Mossley estate.

They say out-of-control horses are terrorising residents, with some people scared to leave their homes in case they get attacked.

Conservative councillor Louise Harrison, who represents Bloxwich West, said that despite numerous reports to police, several horses continue to stray onto the estate from a nearby field.

“The police are apparently powerless to control the horses and Walsall Council have shown little interest,” she said.

“It is unthinkable that a lady could be so seriously injured by a loose horse on a residential estate and the local authority fails to address the issue.”

Fellow Bloxwich West councillor Matt Follows said it was believed that the horses were owned by travellers.

“The attack was very serious and horses continue to pose a threat – does a child need to be injured before something will be done?” he said.

The matter has been reported to the RSPCA. Andy Robbins, a spokesman for the charity, said they had visited the estate yesterday morning and the owner of a loose horse had been traced.

“The owner has been given advice by both the RSPCA and police to ensure the animal is kept in a safe environment where the horse will not be able to get loose and cause a danger to the public and itself,” he added.

“If there are any further issues concerning this or any other horse in the area then people can report them by contacting the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

West Midlands Police spokeswoman Caroline Schubert, said the force was investigating reports of an attack involving a horse on November 5. “Police are aware that two horses escaped from a field and got onto a road in Mossley,” she said. "Inquiries are on-going to find the owners of these animals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 giving log number 669 of November 5.”

Walsall Council's environment boss, Councillor Chris Jones, said: “There is a process in place for dealing with fly grazing on council land.

"However, if horses are loose on the highway and causing safety concerns, people should contact the police.”