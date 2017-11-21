Father 'lost a lot of blood in fatal Bloxwich crash'

Kieron Ford was driving a silver VW Golf in Ingram Road, Bloxwich, when the crash took place at around 11.30pm on October 20.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he died shortly after midnight.

Mr Ford's 17-year-old brother was a passenger in the car and suffered serious internal injuries and multiple fractures. He remains in hospital.

The inquest hearing at Oldbury heard a post-mortem revealed Mr Ford - a roofer who had lived in Harden Close, Bloxwich - died after losing a large amount of blood.

Coroner's officer, Joanne Stokes, said: "It would appear the VW Golf was being driven along Ingram Road when on a left bend it lost control and collided with a tree.

"The crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle and fatal injury to Kieron Ford.

"The cause of death at post-mortem was given as massive haemorrhage, caused by cardiac and pulmonary laceration, caused by trauma secondary to a road traffic collision."

Ms Stokes added the coroner was still awaiting toxicology results and that the police investigation into the crash was on-going.

Coroner Zafar Siddique adjourned the inquest until January 29.