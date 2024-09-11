Disappearing post boxes confirmed stolen by Royal Mail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One post box on Lime Grove in Rushall, and another on Stonnall Road in Aldridge, have been taken.

The unusual heists have been reported to West Midlands Police. Royal Mail confirmed the two boxes will be replaced in due course.

It is unclear as to whether these two incidents are isolated.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of the theft of two post boxes in Walsall.

"Both have been reported to the police for investigation.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience whilst we replace these boxes.

"In the meantime, customers can use nearby post boxes in the area or drop off their mail at any Post Office branch.”

Royal Mail said it could not share information on how much it costs to manufacture or install the post boxes, which are typically made out of cast iron.

It said mail in both boxes had been collected the day before they were stolen and encouraged customers to contact the intended recipients of any items.

Anyone with concerns can call Royal Mail’s Customer Care line on 03457 740 740.

West Midlands Police has been unable to provide a comment.