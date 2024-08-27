Border wars as Lichfield District Council set to approve 20m 5G mast refused by Walsall Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year Walsall Council refused plans for the 20 metre 5G mast at the Old Irish Harp after agreeing with complaining residents who believe it would stick out like a sore thumb.

Walsall Council's decision was due to: "The proposed 20m high 5G telecommunications mast would introduce a jarring and top heavy, bulky and visibly distinct mast with a headframe design that includes multiple antennas and dishes that would be seen from long views across the open countryside.

"The mast would be much more visually prominent than existing street furniture in views from the public realm due to its height, column width and more bulky and visibly distinct headframe design with multiple antennas and dishes. The mast would introduce strikingly modern feature that would fail to visually integrate with the semi rural character of the area."