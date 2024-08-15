Garden of remembrance plan for churchyard where war hero is buried

Walsall Council has granted permission for the garden to be created in an unoccupied and overgrown area of the churchyard at the 13th century St Mary's parish church in Aldridge.

The churchyard is home to the grave of Lieutenant Charles George 'Gus' Bonner, who was awarded the VC for his incredible courage under fire during the First World War.

The garden will be accessed by an opening that will be created in the wall around the church in The Green, opposite Old Rectory Gardens.

Planners were told that the area of the proposed garden had become overgrown because there are no graves there, and no paths around it.

Churchwarden Dr Janet Lee said: "The parochial church council, and many church members, are really looking forward to the planned garden of remembrance being completed and available to those who want to make use of it.

"The development of the garden will greatly enhance this part of the graveyard, which is currently unused, whilst being in keeping with the historical context.

"Disabled access via the new gate and pathway will make it accessible to anyone who would like to take some time to reflect, in a quiet place near the church. A variety of native species of plants will be planted and the trees will be looked after."

The garden will be based on a similar one at Walmley St John the Evangelist church, in the diocese of Birmingham.

"Relatives in Aldridge are already expressing their hope to be able to use the Garden of Remembrance at Aldridge Parish church when the time comes for it to be needed," Dr Lee added.

She said the church dated back to the 13th century, although the south side was added in 1841, with further restoration work carried out in 1851-52 when the north aisle and chancel were rebuilt.

The churchyard was used for all burials of residents from Aldridge and Great Barr until 1732, when the burial ground at St Margaret’s Great Barr was consecrated and St Mary’s Aldridge, and after that was only used for residents of Aldridge.

The earliest legible gravestone in Aldridge graveyard dated back to 1751.

An archaeological report found no evidence of any human remains in the area of the proposed garden.

Bonner was serving aboard the Q-Ship HMS Dunraven when it came under attack in the Bay of Biscay on August 8, 1917.

A German submarine shelled and hit the ship, setting the stern on fire. Bonner, along with a few crew members, stayed in wait for the submarine to come close so they could engage her. Manning a four-inch deck gun, they fired at the submarine as it submerged and fired a torpedo a the Dunraven, striking it for a second time. Bonner remained fighting throughout the whole action until his ship finally sank.

He survived the war, and was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest honour for valour, as a guest of King George V at his Sandringham estate. He died aged 66 in 1951.