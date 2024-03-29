Watch TikTok vicar from Aldridge with 16k followers as he works to spread message of church

Now Reverend David Sims is a vicar in Aldridge and has 16,000 followers on TikTok as a part of a bid to reach a wider audience and spread the Christian message.

Reverend David Sims. Photo: Diocese of Lichfield

Rev Sims presides over two services every Sunday at St Thomas Church in Aldridge, but also delivers a 45-minute TikTok service every Sunday evening which has succeeded in getting a number of new worshippers to come to the church.

The 36-year-old came to Christianity when he was 19, after admitting his early teenage years were 'typical of a lot of lads.'

He became a teacher and had ambitions of going on to lead a school but was driving along the A5 one day when he felt an idea in his head.

He said: "I had to stop the car and something was just pulling me to a calling, I wasn't sure what at the time but I asked God for his advice and it led to this calling."

Time as a curate in Wellington, Shropshire followed along with training in Bristol and eventually he ended up leading the parish at St Thomas,' where he has been for two-and-half years, leading services of around 120 people at the church every Sunday, as well as the live TikTok session on a s Sunday evening which has around 60 people tuning in.

Two of them now travel from Derby to Aldridge to attend the services and David said that was part of the intention, as well as spreading the Christian message through the week with quirky short videos which explore a range of topics relevant to his work, faith and vocation.

The father-of-two said: "The videos are light hearted and laid back but always with a message in there about Jesus.

"They have proved very popular and I get so many prayer requests which are all delivered. The Sunday night services are worship led – they last about 40 minutes on average and we get a good core of regular followers as well as some new ones it seems each week.

"It's not about attracting the younger audience though TikTok is probably known for that it is about getting the message across about the possibility of Jesus, what he can do for you and the Christian message.

"The congregation at St Thomas' is certainly of a mixed age, we have five I would say are young adults out of a regular congregation of 120 and we have also now got some people who come to us by way of the TikTok services which is wonderful."

As well as the services, Rev Sims carries out weddings, funerals and baptisms, of which there are five on Sunday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok_vicar/video/7349144739364572449?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

He said: "Easter will be buy with the TikTok service as well but it will be wonderful to carry out the baptisms, which will involve full immersions on such a joyous weekend, obviously one of the most important in the Christian calendar – I would encourage people to come and visit us and see what we are about."

Follow Rev Sims on TikTok here https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok_vicar