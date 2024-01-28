Plans for more than 20 new industrial units on site of collapsed steel manufacturer

Charlton Haynes Ltd wants to demolish existing buildings on the former West Midlands Bright Bar site in Middlemore Lane and erect a total of 22 new units in their place.

The developer said the buildings have been empty since the previous occupier’s business went into administration.

They added the proposals will see the vacant site brought back into use and the creation of new jobs through multiple tenants taking up the units.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a proposal on the application in March.

Agents Kedd Limited said: “To facilitate the proposed development, demolition of the existing units shall be required.

“The proposed development will see the redevelopment of a safeguarded / allocated employment site therefore receiving policy support.

“The site is currently vacant following the administration of the previous occupiers.

“The proposed development will see the site change from a single-tenant occupier to a multi-tenant industrial estate of high quality employment provision, in line with policy aims.

“The layout of the site and design of the units has considered the location of the application site to nearby residential receptors, and appropriate amenity impacts have been assessed, through the submission of a Noise Assessment to ensure that the proposals will not result in adverse impacts to residents.

“Furthermore, the site provides appropriate levels of parking against the worst-case scenario in line with the policy parking standards.

“The site is also of an appropriate layout, with suitable access allowing for movements around the site of large HGVs, although this will not be typical of the type of delivery vehicle accessing the site regularly.

“Following an ecological and landscape appraisal / assessment of the existing site, appropriate measures have been provided through a landscape corridor to the north and a landscaped area to the south of the site.

“It has been demonstrated throughout how the proposed development has considered and been designed in accordance with the relevant local and national policies to deliver and appropriate, high quality development.

“With the above in mind, this proposed development benefits from the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”