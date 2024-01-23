'Bomb' turns out to be harmless metal pipe after Walsall buildings evacuated

The area around Westgate Trading Estate in Aldridge was closed and buildings evacuated around 1pm after the discovery of the item by contractors in a nearby unit, with the bomb squad from West Midlands Police called to the scene.

A cordon was put in place and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team brought in, but on discovery of the "unexploded bomb", it was found to be a metal pipe.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were alerted to a potential unexploded device by contractors working at a factory unit on an industrial estate in Aldridge just before 1pm today.

"A cordon was put in place and Explosive Ordinance Disposal attended who found the item to be a metal pole."