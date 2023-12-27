A message was posted on the door of the Veterinary Clinic Lazy Hill branch on Anchor Road, Aldridge, to inform pet owners that the branch would be closed indefinitely.

The message also advised pet owners to contact the other Veterinary Clinic branches at Great Barr, Kingstanding, Sutton Coldfield, Erdington and West Bromwich if they had any queries or needed assistance.

A spokeswoman for the Veterinary Clinic said the closure was due to a lack of vets.

News of closure of the branch was met with a mixed response on the Aldridge Now and Then Facebook page, with some people disappointed to see it go and others saying it was going to happen.

Lisa Swinnerton wrote: "They haven’t had a vet there for three years, so it’s no surprise. Shame though."

Db Bear wrote: "Used this vets for years,we had a great vet who was absolutely brilliant, then when he left, there seemed to be a shortage of vets so it closing does not surprise me.

"Such a shame, I tried to get my newer dog seen, but appointments were very rare, so had to move to first vets in Aldridge who are brilliant.

"Shame about this vets closing though."