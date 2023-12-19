It is the 34th year running that Walsall family Nick, Ben and Julia Barnard have set up the beautiful light display in the aid of charity in the grounds of the property which is is now a tourist attraction with families queuing up for tours in exchange for donations.

This year their charity Christmas lights in Aldridge feature exhibits including a traditional nativity scene which tells the story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, a Father Christmas grotto, characters from Disney animation classics and Dr Seuss's The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Julia Barnard said: "It's been good, a lot of people have been coming. The last two nights we've had queues.

"We try to do it as quickly as possible, but when Santa's in the grotto and it takes a bit longer and we do want the children to have a good experience when they come to see him."

The Christmas light show at 70 Westbrook Avenue

Nick, an electrician, and son Ben created the light installations at the premises at 70 Westbrook Avenue taking inspiration from traditional stories and animation films including the classic Cinderella plus roleplay appearances.

The Christmas light show at 70 Westbrook Avenue

For the front garden display the cost is £1 and donations should be placed in the box at the top of the drive. The back garden display is accessed via the garage, but visitors can ring the bell if the door is closed. This section is £2 per adult and £1 per child.

Some of the festive lights

To see the man in red it is £1 extra per child. The proceeds will go the charities Walsall's Acorns Children's Hospice based in Walstead Road, Delves, and Help Make Tummies Full based in Walsall Wood.

A Nativity scene

Help Make Tummies Full delivers food to needy families via schools to prevent children going to bed on an hungry stomach. The service also takes referrals from social care and support workers.

The Grinch display

The display will be running until Christmas Eve between 6pm and 8pm each evening.