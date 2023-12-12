Plan to open new tennis facility in Aldridge fails to make it over the net

Walsall Council planning officers rejected the proposal by Padel Plus Ltd to create four courts, who wanted to take over a unit at Westpoint on Middlemore Lane West.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had lent it’s support for the plan, saying it would enhance the development of the sport in the local area.

But officers said changing the use from general industrial to indoor sport and recreation would be against the allocation of the site in the development site.

They said: “At a strategic level, the provision of new sports facilities would be welcomed however these should not involve the loss of premises that are required for other purposes, and the facilities should be provided in a location that has good access including by means other than car.”

Padel originated in Mexico and has been described as a cross between tennis and squash and is played on enclosed, slightly smaller courts.

In a letter to Walsall Council planning officers, Jill Osleger, Head of Region – Midlands, Central & East LTA – National Governing Body for Tennis, said: “The additional facilities will significantly enhance the development of the sport in the local area and strengthen the ability of the facility to provide year-round multi-sport activities and include padel within their community offer.

“Padel is currently not available in that area so will be new facilities for

the local community to enjoy and gain the many physical and mental health benefits participation in padel brings.

“Plans to open this up as a pay & play opportunity as well as recruit coaches from the local workforce is in line with the LTA’s Strategic Plan “Tennis Opened Up”.

“This letter is an indication of support for the development but does not indicate that the project will receive LTA funding.

“Should the venue apply for any LTA capital funding for this project it will be assessed with all other applications received in the same process as set out in the LTA’s Funding Guide.”