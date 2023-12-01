Aldridge bail hostel expansion plan is approved

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee rubber stamped a proposal by the probation service to allow two new modular units at Sodexo Government Services in Stonnall Road.

This means the capacity of the facility will increase from the current eight to a total of 12.

The proposal attracted some objections from people who raised concerns about an increase in crime but planning officers said no evidence had been provided to back this up.

No objector spoke at Thursday’s (November 30) meeting and West Midlands Police had raised no concerns with the current application either.

A plan to extend the hostel was refused in 1995 and the application went to the High Court and Court of Appeal which confirmed ‘fear of crime’ was a material planning consideration that could be taken into account.

Committee chair Mike Bird said: “It was me who did that in 1995, where fear of crime became a material planning consideration from this site.

“But since then I have to say I’m not aware there have been any issues raised on this particular facility for some considerable time.”

Councillor Vera Waters added: “My parents lived in Aldridge and there was a lot of opposition to it opening but as far as I’m aware – and I’ve got relations who live in the area – there have been no issues whatsoever.”

The council’s head of planning Alison Ives said: “We’ve have some objections but none from immediate neighbours and the police have been consulted on it and they have no objections to raise.”

In their application, the probation service said it works closely with the police and meetings in the last two years had not resulted in issues of concern around the increase in crime.

They added the ‘minimal’ complaints received from neighbours generally related to littering and this was being addressed.

Agents Cushman & Wakefield said: “Approved Premises provide accommodation in the community for convicted prisoners upon release under licence.

“They provide an enhanced level of supervision to reduce the risk of harm to the public and to maximise the opportunities for successful rehabilitation.”