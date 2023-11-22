Restaurant plan for old bar in Aldridge town centre agreed

Walsall Council planning officers have approved the proposal, put forward by LCP Securities Limited, to breathe new life into the old R1 Bar, which is based in Anchor Parade.

They said the new restaurant would fill a now empty unit and bring ‘vitality and viability’ to Aldridge’s main shopping area.

On October 21 last year, R1 Bar bosses announced they would be closing their doors for the last time nine day later, citing issues over the previous two years such as the cost of living crisis.

Agents D2 Planning Limited said: “The impact of the proposed development on the retail focus of the primary shopping area of the centre would have no detrimental impact.

“However, the use would bring back into use a unit which has been vacant. In summary, the proposed development will see the change of use of an existing non-retail unit, it will add to the vitality and viability of the Aldridge Shopping Centre.

“The proposal retains the existing shop front and the unit would be open during the day, so that no dead frontage would result.”

On the R1 Bar Facebook post read: “A SAD BUT HAPPY POST! We are saddened to announce that given events of the past two years and the cost of living increases, the R1 bar will be closing it’s doors for the final time at mid-night on Sunday 30th October.

“We have met some great people in the past five years and ones that I refer to as friends. The experience has been challenging but one that I have equally enjoyed.

“One of the things I have learnt, is that Aldridge knows how to party and so we are going out in style.”