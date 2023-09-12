Fried chicken wings franchise Wingers opens doors in Aldridge

Kem Davis, left, and Jack Davis

The new restaurant for Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company has been opened by electrician Jack Davis and his dad Kem.

Jack said:“We’ve completed the electrical installation for five high street Wingers restaurants, plus a dark kitchen. As a customer I loved the succulent, fresh fried buttermilk chicken and it sparked an idea.

"I spoke to one of the founders, Bill Sunner, about investment opportunities and some weeks later he phoned to say he’d found the perfect site on Aldridge High Street. Suddenly the idea of becoming a Wingers' franchisee took off.

“My training took place in the Lichfield store during the summer. I learned all the behind the scenes processes from ordering to food hygiene, doing the books, to stock control. It was fairly straight forward, even for someone with no food industry experience.”

“Aldridge has been busy from day one, exceeding all targets and expectations. Wingers’ close relationship with Uber Eats has helped with online marketing plus we launched with some special offers and customers soon flocked in.

“I’ve chosen to go into the franchise in partnership with my father and uncle so we can build something together for the future. The Wingers franchise represents an impressive opportunity and we are really excited to be involved at such an early stage."

Jack has not yet given up his day job and will continue being an electrician.

"Once Aldridge is fully established, I will appoint a trusted manager to run the restaurant along with our team. Who knows what the future holds, there is plenty of opportunities for expansion with Wingers," he added.