Luxury homes plan for greenbelt site in Aldridge thrown out

Green Belt land off Barr Common Road in Aldridge. PIC: Google Street View

Developer Darren Gill put forward a proposal to create eight five and six bedroom properties on land off Barr Common Road, which he said would not impact the green space.

But officers at Walsall Council disagreed and said the development would be ‘inappropriate’ on the greenbelt and would cause visual harm to the site.

They also raised concerns about the lack of a bat inspection report whilst adding speed and road visibility surveys also needed to be completed.

The developer said there would be six five bedroom and two six bedroom houses built with double or triple garages provided.

Representatives also said woodland on the perimeter and within the development site would be retained with extra trees being planted to the rear of some of the houses to create a buffer between them and existing properties on Barr Common Close.

Agents Cadman Design said: “The site benefits from being within the residential area of Aldridge with adjoining residential housing to the north of site within Barr Common Close and Alder Tree Grove to the South of the site.

“The site is enclosed by woodland to the west of the site and a mature tree and shrub boundary to the south and east providing a private and secluded development without impacting on the openness of the surrounding green belt area.

“More small inclusive developments within the borough can reduce the impact of the erosion of greenbelt.”

But officers refused permission and said: “The proposal for the erection of eight new dwellings in the greenbelt is inappropriate development.

“In addition, the proposal will create visual harm to the greenbelt due to the prominence of the site, the collective additional built form, and the domestication of the greenbelt with associated residential paraphernalia resulting in an additional urbanising impact.