Appeal launched to find person responsible for burglary

This image has been released to help with finding the man responsible for the burglary. Photo: Walsall Police

Walsall Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the burglary, which took place at a home in Aldridge.

The burglary took place on July 22 and saw a number of personal items, including watches, Apple AirPods, car keys, cash and sunglasses, taken.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch with Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We would like to speak to him in relation to a burglary at a home in Aldridge.

"A number of personal items including watches, Apple AirPods, car keys, cash & sunglasses were taken in the burglary which took place on July 22.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/635706/23.