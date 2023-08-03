Firefighters free man trapped in van after collision with two cars in Aldridge

The aftermath of the collision on Station Road in Aldridge. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

The incident occurred on Station Road in Aldridge at around 11.55am, and a dramatic photo posted by West Midlands Fire Services shows the aftermath of the collision.

The sprinter van can be seen lying on its side, while a grey BMW has a crumpled bonnet as a result of the collision.

Firefighters freed the driver of the van, who was trapped after the vehicle rolled onto its side, before he was escorted to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 11.55am on Thursday, we responded to a collision on Station Road in the Aldridge area of Walsall.

"A fire engine from Walsall and a fire engine from Aldridge attended, the first arriving within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This incident involved two cars and a sprinter van. The drivers of the two cars had freed themselves from their vehicles prior to our arrival.

"The driver of the van was trapped due to the positioning of the vehicle. Crews freed the man and he is believed to have been conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital after being given initial checks by firefighters and paramedics.

"West Midlands Police arranged recovery of the vehicles. Our crews left the scene shortly before 12.55pm."