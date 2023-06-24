The residents have registered their objections to the planned building on Little Aston Road

The residents on Little Aston Road in Aldridge have started a petition for registering their objections to housing plans, which they said would see two houses knocked down and a number of trees in a green area cut down.

According to the petition, the planned work would see a cul-de-sac created down the side of another house and a number of new bungalows created, something resident Dave Wheeler was not why he and other residents had moved to the road.

He said: "It's a conservation area with large gardens and lots of wildlife and everyone has move to this area for the purposes of peace and tranquillity and the owners of the two houses are just destroying everything.

"We've only moved into the area about six months ago and didn't know any of this was coming, but we saw some piling contractors doing ground samples and after I asked the houseowner what was happening, he replied very rudely that he wouldn't tell me what was going on."

Mr Wheeler said that he and a number of people on the road had taken it upon themselves to file objections to the plans, with a petition of more than 50 names already created.

He said: "There is an application to the council and, I believe, the consultation period for objections is July 5, so we want to get as many objections in as we can.

"Ultimately, we want the council to quash these plans and if we win with this objection, it will show developers that it will cost them money if they want to appeal against objections by residents.