New opticians set to revive former bank and bring choice to customers

Specsavers will be opening its doors on the former Barclay’s Bank site at Aldridge High Street in July

Specsavers will be opening its doors on the former Barclay’s Bank site on Aldridge High Street, adding a convenient option for those looking for optical and audiology care and reviving a previously vacant building.

Set to open on Monday, July 10, the store will have the capacity for four dedicated testing rooms, including a sound-proofed audiology room for hearing appointments which will be available seven days a week.

State-of-the-art equipment is being installed throughout, including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machines, which allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of an eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier.

The store will be headed up by directors Tim Goodhew, Lakhdeep Kaur, Giles Edmonds, Matthew Alexander and Tajinder Showker, who are all familiar faces to Specsavers as they are also at the helm of nearby sister stores in Sutton Coldfield and Mere Green.

Tajinder Showker, optical director, who has been working for Specsavers for 16 years said: "We are really looking forward to opening our sister store, offering increased accessibility to eye and ear care for the Aldridge community."

The store will be managed by Aldridge born and bred Susanna Vass, who said: "It’s so exciting to be opening a new store in my home town.

"In line with the launch, we’ve created new jobs and we still have some positions to fill, so if you’re interested in working in a varied retail and health environment, please get in touch.

"Optical or retail experience is desirable but not essential."