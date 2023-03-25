Notification Settings

Roadworks on two Black Country routes cause congestion and delays for drivers

By James VukmirovicAldridgePublished: Comments

Motorists have been hit with delays after works started on two sets of roads across the Black Country.

Temporary signals are in place between Portland Road and Station Road on Walsall Road in Aldridge. Photo: Google Street Map
Temporary signals are in place between Portland Road and Station Road on Walsall Road in Aldridge. Photo: Google Street Map

An area around Walsall Road in Aldridge has been affected by gas works between Portland Road and Station Road.

Temporary traffic lights have been set up in both directions and congestion is expected on the approaches, with the works by Cadent Gas expected to last until Thursday, March 30.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Cadent Gas Ltd roadworks are taking place on Walsall Road in Aldridge.

"Temporary signals are in place between Portland Road and Station Road and congestion is expected on the approaches.

"Please allow extra time to travel as works are scheduled until March 30."

The area around Goldthorn Hill in Wolverhampton has been disrupted by roadworks. Photo: Google Street Map

In Wolverhampton, there has been a day of disruption on Penn Road at the junction of Goldthorn Hill as City Fibre roadworks have been taking place.

It has seen temporary signals in place on Goldthorn Hill and congestion both up the hill and across on Coalway Road, with the works expected to last until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "City Fibre roadworks have taking place on Penn Road in Wolverhampton.

"Temporary signals are in place at the junction of Goldthorn Hill, with the works scheduled for today only.

"Congestion is expected on the approaches."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

