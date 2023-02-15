Man taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following Walsall industrial unit blaze

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @WMFSWalsall

Emergency services were called to Westgate Trading Estate in Aldridge just after 8am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated one man for smoke inhalation before taking him to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 8.08am on Wednesday, we were made aware of a fire at Westgate Trading Estate, Aldridge, Walsall.

"Four fire engines from Walsall, Aldridge and Bloxwich fire stations attended, crewed by around 16 firefighters.

"A portable air compressor had caught fire, which caused heat damage to a workshop at the site.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"One man is thought to have been conveyed to hospital as a result of smoke inhalation.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a fire at industrial premises on Westgate Trading Estate at 8am, one ambulance and two paramedic officers attended the scene.