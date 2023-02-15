Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following Walsall industrial unit blaze

By Lisa O'BrienAldridgePublished:

A man was taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following a fire at a Walsall industrial unit.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @WMFSWalsall
Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @WMFSWalsall

Emergency services were called to Westgate Trading Estate in Aldridge just after 8am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated one man for smoke inhalation before taking him to hospital.

A portable air compressor had caught fire, which caused heat damage to a workshop at the site, West Midlands Fire Service said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 8.08am on Wednesday, we were made aware of a fire at Westgate Trading Estate, Aldridge, Walsall.

"Four fire engines from Walsall, Aldridge and Bloxwich fire stations attended, crewed by around 16 firefighters.

"A portable air compressor had caught fire, which caused heat damage to a workshop at the site.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"One man is thought to have been conveyed to hospital as a result of smoke inhalation.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a fire at industrial premises on Westgate Trading Estate at 8am, one ambulance and two paramedic officers attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital."

Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News