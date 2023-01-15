Notification Settings

Brand new Aldridge tattoo parlour providing a new ink-link

By Adam SmithAldridgePublished:

A new £100,000 private tattoo parlour is attracting both inkers and the inked.

Shane O'Reilly at Aldridge's new ink palace
Behind its private gates Mom Said No Tatts, Middlemore Lane, has been a hive of activity since opening at the turn of the year.

Both clients and artists are taking advantage of the state-of-the-art facilities created by its owner Shane O'Reilly.

He said: “Our aim is to become a key player in the industry, providing nothing less than perfection for both tattoo professionals and tattoo lovers.”

"We are more than just a studio, we have created a brand that complements the modern generation. The studio is filled with unique architecture and designs throughout, areas that can be used for social media content, an impressive studio entrance and more than anything a selection of incredible, passionate artists."

He added: “The tattooing industry is huge right now and its popularity is forever growing. We wanted to revolutionise the industry and bring it up to speed with the trends of generations”

“We want customers to be excited about the experience that we offer from start to finish & we are heavily focused on our customers enjoying every step.”

