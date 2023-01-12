Vandal-hit pub to become flats

The Bowman in Myatt Avenue, Aldridge. PIC: Google Street View

The Bowman, in Myatt Avenue, will be demolished to make way for the construction of a block of 12 one and two bedroom flats in its place.

Developers SEP Properties said the pub was closed in 2019 and said it has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour such as fly-tipping and vandalism, leaving the building in a poor condition.

They also said the site was no longer viable to be run as a pub business.

A proposal was originally backed by Walsall Council’s planning committee almost three years ago but the development didn’t progress at that point.

Authority planning officers have now granted outline permission for the scheme with details about the design and access to the apartments to be agreed at a later date.

Agents Simpatico Planning said: “The application site, which was formerly a public house with associated parking facilities, is currently disused, having become unviable as a drinking establishment.

“The site has become dilapidated and untidy, being the victim of vandalism and fly-tipping.

“It is proposed to demolish all existing buildings within the site, addressing the current harm it is causing to visual amenity in the locality, and to erect a new two and three storey building to provide new homes.

“The area is also well served by local amenities, including retained drinking establishments. The White House Public House stands a few streets away to the south of the site and, closer by; the Red Lion Public House is located in Station Road, a short walk to the east of the site.

“This development proposal represents a positive regeneration of a site which currently provides zero amenity to the local community and which, once redeveloped as much needed entry level homes, will make a positive contribution to vitality, character and visual amenity in the locality.

“The site is located within an existing residential settlement and this proposal represents an opportunity to provide affordable new homes of an appropriate density on a windfall brownfield site, in accordance with the national priorities.

“The development proposals take into account local and national design policy, ensuring a quality development and securing a high level of amenity both for existing neighbours and the future occupiers of the proposed apartments.

“The proposed development would represent a significant visual improvement on the existing buildings within the site, making a positive contribution to the