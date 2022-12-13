Customers urged to 'only buy what they need' to allow egg stocks to return to normal

The egg section at Morrisons in Aldridge today

This was the picture at Morrisons in Aldridge today, highlighting the lack of eggs available to customers in some places.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We recently saw unprecedented demand for our eggs and have introduced a two pack cap.

"We would encourage customers to only buy what they need so that stock levels can return to normal as quickly as possible".

Problems have been caused by a number of factors combining. The UK is currently facing its largest ever bout of bird flu, compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to increased costs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been driving up farmers’ energy bills, along with the cost of chicken feed, hens and packaging.

Demand for eggs is also up as consumers seek out cheaper sources of protein to offset soaring food bills.

Last week, a West Midlands Farming representative said home-grown food production and securing domestic supplies cannot be overlooked at any cost. Farmer and NFU West Midlands regional board chairman David Brookes, who represents Shropshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire, spoke after the Government was told it faced a stark choice – back British food production in order to secure a home-grown supply of sustainable food or risk seeing more empty shelves in the nation’s supermarkets.

Mr Brookes said: “With the bleak global picture and the devastation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have seen immense pressure put on energy and global food supplies.

“We have seen food security rise up the political agenda domestically.Affordable, traceable, climate-friendly British food does need to be made a political priority.

“Our farms, large and small, continue to deliver in the toughest global circumstances and we have the backing of the British public, they have made it clear they want the food they eat to continue to be produced to our world leading standards.

“I would urge our politicians and the wider supply chain to back our calls.”