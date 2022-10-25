Notification Settings

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Aldridge

By Sunil Midda

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Aldridge this morning.

The junction of Northgate and Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge. Photo: Google


Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the site of the collision where they found a man who had very serious injuries, but nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Around 10.30am this morning emergency crews were called to the scene near the junction of Northgate and Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge, near the fire station.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A man has died after a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian near the junction of Walsall Wood Road and Northgate in Aldridge. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man who had suffered very serious injuries. Sadly it was immediately obvious that nothing could be to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The lorry driver was shaken but unhurt."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact West Midlands Police on the force's website quoting 1238 of 25/10/22.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

