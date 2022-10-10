Inquiry date set over Walsall retirement complex plan

The public inquiry will be held at Walsall Council House on Lichfield Street

Churchill Retirement Living has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate over its bid to build 49 apartments on The Green in Aldridge.

Bosses said they were left with little choice but to lodge an appeal before a deadline in August due to the status of the original planning application being “uncertain” at the end of July.

As well as 49 apartments, the scheme also includes an access route, communal facilities and a car park with 50 spaces.

The inquiry is set to take place on November 1 at Walsall Council House on Lichfield Street. It is scheduled to start at 10am and will be run as a face-to-face event led by Inspector Longmuir.

Both parties have been invited to attend.

A statement issued ahead of the event said that members of the public may “participate or just observe” the proceedings.

“The inspector will give an opportunity for interested parties to speak and will set out how this will be done in his opening remarks at the start of the inquiry,” it adds.

Officers recommended that members of Walsall Council’s committee should refuse the initial application, saying Churchill had failed to secure a section 106 agreement for contributions towards affordable housing, open space and the NHS.

They also said the proposed development would impact negatively on the Cannock Chase Special Area Consideration, which affects new developments within 15km of the beauty spot.

Churchill, which runs other retirement complexes, including one in Sutton Coldfield, said it was fully committed to resolving all outstanding issues and continuing with the scheme.

The firm also submitted a duplicate application shortly after the appeal in the hope that it could be approved prior to any hearing.

In 2020 an application for 48 retirement flats was refused.