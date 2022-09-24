Joy for Walsall residents after 5G mast plan outside their homes is rejected

Aldridge Brownhills MP Wendy Morton and Councillor Tim Wilson at the site of the proposed 5G mast in Tynings Lane. Photo: Gurdip Thandi LDR.

Walsall Council’s planning department has rejected the proposal put forward by telecoms giant Three to erect the 15-metre-high pole and cabinets on Tynings Lane, Aldridge.

Officers said the design and siting of the equipment would have a negative impact on the street.

Three had said there was a need for better coverage, which would bring benefits to the area and also submitted assurances the mast would not result in higher exposure as part of its application.

But the news they have failed in their bid has been welcomed by people in the area, who had launched a campaign against the plan when it was revealed.

Aldridge Central and South ward councillor Tim Wilson handed in a petition with almost 200 names of people opposed to the mast.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the result and believe it to be the correct result.

“I’d like to thank residents, Wendy Morton MP, my fellow councillors for the campaign we put together and officers for making the determination.

“No one is anti-5G but I think the sites need to be in a suitable location and clearly this was not one and I’m pleased with the outcome. The need is there, I’m sure, but this was just an unsuitable site.”

He added: “Residents are elated and relieved. This did put a lot of pressure and stress on residents, particularly those who would be adversely affected and now fortunately that pressure has been relieved.

“This shows the strength of the community, elected members and how people can have a voice and be heard.

“I submitted a petition to the council on this signed by 190 people and that was collected in a very short space of time so that showed the strength of feeling in Aldridge.”

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, added: “I am delighted that common sense has prevailed.

“This demonstrates a victory for local residents and I was pleased to be able to support them alongside Councillor Tim Wilson.”

When the plans were put forward, a resident who did not wish to be named, said: “The actual nature and size is horrendous – it’s an eyesore. It’s 15 metres high so it’s going to be visible for lots of people around.