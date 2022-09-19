Music evokes memories of hometown in Ukraine for Maria

Maria Hryhorets said the piano has been part of her life since she was a little girl

For Maria Hryhorets, the piano has become a reminder of life in Konotop in north-east Ukraine, as well as a way of raising awareness of the country and its battles to survive against Russian attacks.

The 31-year-old is one of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens who have fled the country since the start of the war in February, leaving behind everything and starting a new life in the UK.

She and her mother Liudmyla have lived in Aldridge at a couple's home since April, having left Konotop during the battle there when people were briefly allowed to escape safely.

Maria said the change had been a difficult one at times, with Ukraine still very much where she wants to be, but also getting used to her surroundings in Rushall.

She said: "At the moment, during the war, you just develop this feeling like the only thing you have is that you cannot rely on the future.

"We try to feel at home, but we belong in Ukraine and when I think about the war, it is not a nice feeling and there are ups and downs, but you try to keep yourself busy.

"We had to take a bus and train in a lengthy and stressful journey to the Czech Republic and waited a month for our documents before being able to travel over to the UK."

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, life saw Maria working as a piano teacher at School Number 1 in Konotop, having picked up the instrument as a young girl.

However, Maria insists that although her mother had played the piano before, she had no interest until one of her friends took it up.

She said: "We had a piano at home and my mum played, but I said no when she asked me about playing it.

"Then, as will happen with children, my friend started playing, so I suddenly wanted to play it, copying her and finding it came quite naturally.

"My teacher noticed this when I was in fourth grade and asked my parents whether they would be interested in me taking this further and thinking about a career in it.

"I went to a music school in the town and would practice from 6am to 9am, then do classes, before playing piano until 8pm and going home, so it was quite intense."

While intense, the practice was something Maria said she enjoyed and, at one point, was both working at it and also studying at University.

She said her favourite composers were Beethoven and Chopin, saying she enjoyed playing quick and slower pieces, and loved Beethoven for the more dramatic style of music.

Currently, Maria says she works at the Refugee and Migrant Centre teaching English and piano, while also continuing to practice her own playing.

She will be the headliner for a special Ukrainian benefit concert at Pelsall Evangelical Church on September 24, and said the link with the church came almost by accident.

She said: "By accident, I found a church in Rushall and made friends with people there, then they introduced me to Megan Smylie at the church in Pelsall, who has organised this concert.

"She and this church has been so helpful with looking after me and organising this concert, from the slips they've been sending out to finding someone to record this and invite local MPs to watch the concert.

"This concert is very natural as I feel I can do something for my country and show that we are Ukranian and we are resilient."

Maria said she hopes she and her mother will be able to visit Konotop at Christmas, having heard that it has been taken back by Ukrainian forces.

In the meantime, she will play the concert and continue her love affair with the piano, saying it helped her to speak through music.

She said: "I don't want to sound dramatic, but sometimes, you cannot express yourself fully with words and it is just a way to express how you are feeling.

"I does feel at times like I am back home and when I'm playing certain songs, I do remember playing them at home and it triggers a good memory for me.

"While I am over here, I want to make good friends, raise awareness of my country and tell people that Ukraine is not a part of Russia, but is its own country and its own people."