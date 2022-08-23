Retirement flats plan to meet demand in Walsall

Land off The Green in Aldridge. Photo: Google

Churchill Retirement Living wants to build 49 apartments – 34 one bedroom and 15 two bedroom – along with 17 parking spaces and communal facilities on land off The Green.

The site sits in the Aldridge Conservation Area and is close to several historic buildings including the Grade II Listed Manor House.

A previous application for 48 retirement flats in 2020 was refused for a number of reasons including the size of the proposed development which would have an impact on the heritage assets nearby.

But representatives for Churchill said this development would be set further back from Manor House, would fit in with the area and have better amenity space as part of the development.

Agent Planning Issues said there were 49,866 people aged 65 or over in 2018 and this is anticipated to increase by 13,912 by 2043.

In 2018, they said there were 14,023 people aged over 80 which is forecast to rise by 6,023 by 2043.

In the application, they said: “The fact that we are all living longer should be a cause for celebration, as more people are able to enjoy a long and fulfilling retirement.

“Current average life expectancy in the UK is 83 for women and 79 for men. In 1901 it was 49 and 45 respectively.

“We would all wish to live well as we live longer. We want to remain active, useful members of a community and retain as much control over our lives as possible.

“However the vast majority of our housing stock is not built with the needs of older people in mind.

“There are still far too few suitable new homes being delivered, and many older people are living in homes which are unable to meet their changing needs.

“It is estimated that there will be a shortfall of 400,000 purpose-built homes for older people by 2035.

“With insufficient supply and choice most people remain in their existing unsuitable homes for too long, often struggling with maintenance, upkeep and loneliness.

“Building more specialist homes to meet their needs works better for them but also frees housing stock for younger people; building more retirement