Anger over proposed 5G mast in Walsall borough

Aldridge Brownhills MP Wendy Morton and Councillor Tim Wilson at the site of the proposed 5G mast in Tynings Lane. PIC: Gurdip Thandi LDR

People said they were shocked to see telecoms giant Three has applied for permission to erect a 15 metre high pole and cabinets outside houses in Tynings Lane.

While they accept the need for better coverage, they do not believe the right location has been chosen and added it will spoil the character of the street.

Three said there was a need for better coverage, which would bring benefits to the area and also submitted assurances the mast would not result in higher exposure as part of its application.

But a resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “It’s going to spoil the character and aesthetics of where it is going to be sited.

“The actual nature and size is horrendous – it’s an eyesore. It’s 15 metres high so it’s going to be visible for lots of people around.

“We’ve all been worried about the devaluation of our homes. You have to ask, if you saw that from a garden, ‘would I buy that?’ That’s a concern.

“I think it would spoil the street scene. It’s not hidden by a grass verge or surrounding vegetation.

“If you go to some of them, like one on Barr Beacon, it’s a horrible thing but it’s disguised in some way. This site is just open and there is no way it is going to be disguised.

“We understand the need for coverage and this has nothing to do with that. It’s completely about the siting of it which is wrong.”

Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton said she was also backing the residents in their fight to prevent this being erected.

She said: “I’ll be supporting residents in their objections because it is yet another mast slap bang in the middle of a residential area with a school on the doorstep as well.

“I’m also concerned, when I got the document the address said Barr Common and it wasn’t instantly recognisable where the site was.”

And Aldridge councillor Tim Wilson added: “It’s too close to houses, it’s too close to the local school, I don’t think they’ve done enough site analysis.

“I don’t think they’ve done enough public consultation in advance of the application or talk to elected members to ask if there are any sites suitable within the vicinity they need.

“No-one is arguing with the need for 5G, it’s the location and lack of consultation of this site.

“I’ve already submitted objections and I’ll be speaking at committee when it happens.