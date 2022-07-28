Aldridge businessman "deserves construction gold medal" for building McDonald's in 57 days

Douglas Wright outside the new Perry Barr McDonald's

Douglas Wright is having an unforgettable summer after being appointment an MBE in the Platinum Jubilee Honours and was made an honorary doctor by Aston University last week.

However, the restaurant franchise owner was told he could not complete the McDonald's in time for the Commonwealth Games but through working every day he succeeded where all others failed in Perry Barr.

The McDonald's is surrounded by broken promises, the Athletes Village, which Birmingham City was unable to finish before the Games, the new Perry Barr Railway Station, which was downgraded from its original design, a scaled down bus station which was meant for the Sprint rapid transit system which has been delayed.

And opposite is the entrance what was meant to be the boxpark Commonwealth Games fanzone, which Birmingham City Council announced would not be built in time for the games and would instead open in November.

Undeterred by the failed projects Mr Wright bulldozed the Seventh Trap pub, cleaned a blighted unadopted road, built a new restaurant complete with bee hotels and got the first burgers served this week.

He said: "Everyone said it could not be done, but I was determined to get this restaurant open before the games. This investment in Perry Barr is not just for the games, it is forever, we have created 100 new jobs and given the community what they have wanted for years - a new McDonald's to replace the one which closed in One Stop Shopping Centre.

"I have been on site every day, we worked weekends, overtime and hit deadline after deadline to get this done. We deserve a construction gold medal."

Mr Wright left school with one O-level and began cleaning toilets for 98p an hour before rising through the ranks at McDonald's and then getting in position to open his own franchise. He puts his success down the determination forged in fighting back from a life-threatening accident when he was a youngster.

The 57-year-old married father of four owns the McDonald's in Sutton Coldfield, West Bromwich and 20 others generating £45 million a year for the Midlands economy.

He was included in Jubilee honours for his contribution to the West Midlands economy and his charity work with the Ronald McDonald Foundation which built a 60 plus bedroom apartment block next to Birmingham Children's Hospital for parents who can stay near their ill child for free.

He said: "I'd had a long Saturday working and when I got home saw this envelope saying it was from the Cabinet Office, I could not believe what I read, that I was being appointed an MBE, I had no idea, it was totally out of the blue. I was so honoured."

Another surprise was receiving a business doctorate from Aston University for which he donned his robes and accepted in front of his family on Monday.

Douglas Wright receiving his honorary doctorate