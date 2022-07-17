Buyers and sellers flock to Walsall Oak toy fair

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 17/07/2022 Oak Park toy fair , Walsall Wood. Pictured, Lego man Matt Hook from Pelsall..

Geoff and Linda Price have been running toy fairs locally since 1991 and were delighted with the turnout to the fair on Sunday.

Geoff said: "Our fair did very well considering the weather. When we opened there was fair amount of people queuing and both the visitors and traders seemed very happy with the event.

The fair was held at Oak Wood Active Centre and Geoff believes it was the perfect venue for such a hot day.

He said: "There was a lovely breeze in the hall and it was cooler inside than outside."